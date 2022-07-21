Ukraine will support grain agreement only if security of its south is guaranteed — MFA

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. The Ukrainian the delegation will support the agreement on grain exports only if there are guarantees of security for the country’s southern regions, Oleg Nikolenko, spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

"The Ukrainian delegation will support only those decisions that guarantee the security of Ukraine’s southern regions, strong positions of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea and a safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products to world markets," he wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

Nikolenko said the talks that are scheduled to take place in Turkey on Friday could result in signing a document "containing commitments of the sides to safe operation of export routes in the Black Sea."

The administration of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that the signing ceremony for the grain export agreement will be held on July 22 at the Dolmabahce Palace. It said representatives of Russia and Ukraine will sign the agreement in the presence of Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Details of the agreement haven’t been disclosed yet.