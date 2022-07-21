Grain talks proceed with difficulties, guarantees being the issue — Zelensky’s office

KIEV, July 21. /TASS/. The negotiations on export of grain from Ukrainian port progress slowly and with difficulties, including because of the guarantees that Kiev demands from Moscow, Ukrainian Presidential Office head aide Mikhail Podolyak says.

"There is progress, but it is slow," he said on Ukrainian TV Thursday, adding that Kiev has been unable to obtain "guarantees regarding the export of grain in particular."

According to the official, the next round of talks may take place this week.

On Thursday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko claimed that Moscow hopes for achievement of an agreement on export of Ukrainian grain shortly. He noted that "the talks continue in a video format, and they progress rather dynamically." Rudenko added that Russia is discussing the restrictions imposed on export of Russian grain with the UN, and these two issues will be resolved in parallel.

On Wednesday, member of the Ukrainian delegation to the talks said that the grain will be exported from three ports: Odessa, Yuzhny and Chernomorsk. He added that compliance with safety regulations will be supervised by a UN monitoring group in Istanbul.

The talks on establishment of the naval grain corridor took place in Istanbul on July 13, with participation of military delegations of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, as well as UN representatives. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting that an important step was made towards ensuring a safe and reliable export of grain from Ukraine through the Black Sea. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored that Moscow guarantees free passage of ships with Ukrainian grain, if Kiev demines its ports, adding that Russia can also ensure export of Ukrainian grain through the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol currently under Russia’s control.