Hungary wants to increase Russian gas imports — Foreign Minister

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Hungary’s Government would to increase natural gas deliveries from Russia, Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto on Thursday.

"I would to talk and agree today upon the increase in already available volumes of gas supplied to Hungary from Russia," the Minister said.

"In the current international situation, the most important issue for Hungary is to ensure its energy security," Szijjarto said. "I would like to talk in the first instance about the provision of Hungary’s energy security for coming months," he noted. "This is one of the most important issues in bilateral cooperation" between Hungary and Russia, the Minister added.