Russia resolutely refutes accusations of gas blackmail — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Recently Russia has been hearing a lot of reproaches that it is allegedly using the situation with gas deliveries to put pressure on other countries yet these statements are absolutely false and Moscow resolutely refutes them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"Recently, we’ve been hearing a lot of rebukes. [They are being expressed] both by Ms. von der Leyen (the head of the European Commission - TASS) and by other representatives of the EU and European capitals. We hear reproaches that Russia is using the situation with gas for blackmail, political pressure and so on," he noted.

The Kremlin official reiterated that earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin "quite exhaustively explained that one cannot talk about any pressure or blackmail here." "These are absolutely false statements and we completely deny this," he stressed.

He reiterated Putin’s remarks that "Gazprom has always fulfilled, fulfills and will continue to fulfill all of its obligations." "Any technological difficulties related to this stem from those restrictions that European countries, the European Union, themselves introduced," Putin’s press secretary emphasized talking about the situation with gas deliveries via Nord Stream.

Peskov added that it is precisely these restrictions that hinder equipment repairs, including the turbines used at compression stations. "And it is precisely because of these restrictions that currently some units cannot be serviced properly," he pointed out. "As for Gazprom, it is ready to fully implement its obligations," the spokesman added.

The issue is a problem with Canada returning a turbine necessary for the operations of Nord Stream. The restrictions were a consequence of anti-Russian sanctions.

The gas supplies via the Nord Stream pipeline resumed at 07:00 Moscow time on July 21 following the completion of the pipeline’s scheduled repairs. According to Nord Stream AG, gas pumping has already reached 40% of the maximum capacity.

Since mid-June, the Nord Stream project has been operating at 40% (67 mln cubic meters per day) of its maximum capacity due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from maintenance work. One of the turbines built by Siemens Energy in Canada was sent to Montreal for an overhaul. The producer refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, Putin said that if Russia does not get the Nord Stream turbine, the route could be used to pump only 30 mln cubic meters of gas per day. He noted that at the end of July another turbine should be sent for repairs.