Nord Stream gas flow to Germany is 40% of pipeline capacity — regulator

BERLIN, July 21. /TASS/. Gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline to Germany resumed on Thursday, the Federal Network Agency said.

"Maintenance of the Nord Stream has been completed. The gas flow over the Nord Stream amounts at present to about 40% of maximal capacity," the agency said.

"If Russian gas supplies remain at such low level, it will hardly be possible to achieve the 90% level of gas storages filling by November without extra measures," the regulator noted. Gas storages are now filled by 65.1%.