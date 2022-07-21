Arctic cleanup may take about 5-6 years, environmental watchdog says

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The Arctic cleanup to remove scrap metal, barrels and abandoned buildings will take about five-six years and will involve the Clean Arctic federal project and its volunteers, head of the Russian environmental watchdog, Rosprirodnadzor, Svetlana Radionova, wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"When we were taking the decision to clean the areas, where polar bears and other Red Data Book animals live, to bring order to the fragile Arctic zone, we, surely, realized the process would take more than one year," she wrote. "I think, this big complicated work will continue for five or perhaps six years. Without the volunteers, without the big General Cleanup federal project and the Clean Arctic project, it would have been much more complicated. Presently, the work continues, on a daily basis, complicated. It may be not so impressive, but it is top important," she continued.

The official spoke about the General Cleanup federal project, organized by the Russian government. The cleanup is underway, she stressed, and it features volunteers of the Clean Arctic project, which is financed from off-budget funds. Clean Arctic, in its turn, said summer cleanup missions in 2022 had been planned for all the Arctic regions.

"In early August, under a joint project with the Heritage Center, Clean Arctic’s volunteers will head for Dikson. From the area of almost 30 hectares they will remove scrap metal, and will also tidy up military monuments," the press service quoted Clean Arctic’s representative Andrey Nagibin as saying. "This year, we plan more than 30 expeditions, which will feature volunteers from across the country."

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012 are the project’s authors.