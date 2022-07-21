Clean Arctic: About 40% of plastic waste from Arctic may be processed

ARKHANGELSK, July 21. /TASS/. Up to 40% of plastic waste, collected in the Arctic Region, may be processed, the Clean Arctic project’s leader Ruslan Gubaidullin said at a conference on waste and microplastics, organized in Arkhangelsk, the project’s press service said.

"Leader of the Clean Arctic federal project Ruslan Gubaidullin said a significant part of the plastic waste, collected from coastlines of the Arctic seas, refers to recyclable and conditionally recyclable polymer fractions: between 10% and 40% of drifting waste can be used as recyclable materials. Gubaidullin said that this during a conference on waste and microplastics in the Arctic, which took place in Arkhangelsk on July 20. The event’s organizer is the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology jointly with the Roscongress Foundation," the press service said.

The conference was held within the framework of the Arctic Council, chaired by the Russian government. More than a hundred federal experts, leaders of scientific organizations, federal and regional officials took part in it. The experts discussed the implementation of the Ecology national project, as well as waste management in the Arctic.

The plenary session’s moderator, Chairman of the Public Council at the Ministry of Natural Resources Alexander Zakondyrin stressed the agenda’s importance and relevance: the problem of waste and microplastics in the Arctic has existed for decades, the nature has suffered serious environmental damage. Presently, landfills are being cleaned up, and the country has been working on waste recycling infrastructures.

Nikolay Doronin, the Arctic Development Project Office’s COB, presented microplastics studies and presented to the audience the "Plastics Must Be Used!" educational project. The movement of microplastics along the food chain has been critically understudied, he noted. Meanwhile, microplastics cause enormous harm to the environment, he added. "We need system-based measures to improve the situation, and this requires ongoing monitoring and serious scientific studies. Another important direction is to develop environmental education, because the problem of microplastics can be managed at the macro level only," the press service quotes him as saying.

Clean Arctic is a large-scale project to clean the Arctic territory from the waste, accumulated since the Soviet times. Captain of the 50 Let Pobedy nuclear-powered Arctic class icebreaker Dmitry Lobusov and Gennady Antokhin, Captain on FESCO’s ships from 1982 to 2012 are the project’s authors. Clean Arctic has developed into a platform, which unites public and volunteer organizations, scientists, officials and businesses. The project’s partners are Norilsk Nickel, PhosAgro, and RZD.