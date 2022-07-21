Only technical reasons hinder increase of gas pumping via Nord Stream — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. Only pure technical reasons hamper the increase of gas pumping though the Nord Stream pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

When asked why Nord Stream is not operating at full capacity, he suggested that reporters should "carefully reread the statements made by [Russian President Vladimir Putin] in Tehran."

"He explained absolutely in detail how many compressor stations [required], what problems were fixed by Siemens, and what caused the situation when it is impossible to increase the pressure by 100%," Peskov said.

"These are technological reasons associated with the impossibility of proper technological maintenance," the Kremlin spokesman concluded.

Gas supplies through Nord Stream resumed at 07:00 am Moscow time on July 21 after the completion of maintenance works. According to the data from Nord Stream AG, gas pumping has already reached 40% of the maximum capacity, as it was declared earlier.

Since mid-June, the Nord Stream project has been operating at 40% of its maximum capacity due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from maintenance work. One of the turbines built by Siemens Energy in Canada was sent to Montreal for an overhaul. The producer refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, President Vladimir Putin said that if the turbine for Nord Stream is not returned to Russia, only 30 million cubic meters of gas per day can be pumped along the route instead of the current 60 million cubic meters. He drew attention to the fact that at the end of July "another turbine should be sent" for maintenance work.

On July 9, after numerous requests, Canada decided to return the turbine to Germany. The dates of the return have not been defined yet. The European Commission said that such actions do not violate sanctions against Russia, since these measures do not apply to gas transit equipment.

However, Gazprom did not receive documents from Siemens on the return of the gas turbine engine and sent a new request to the German company. The Russian holding drew attention to the fact that the return of the turbine under the conditions of sanctions and the subsequent overhaul of other engines affect the safe operation of Nord Stream.