Gas flowing to Germany via Nord Stream after maintenance at pipeline, says agency

BERLIN, July 21. /TASS/. Russian gas started flowing to Germany via Nord Stream early on Thursday after technical maintenance works at the pipeline that began on July 11 were carried out, the DPA news agency reported citing a representative of the Nord Stream AG operator.

"Gas is flowing again [via the pipeline]," he was quoted as saying by the agency.

Meanwhile, it will take some time for the gas pipeline to be up and running at its full capacity, the company added. Gas volumes equal to those supplied via Nord Stream just prior to the technical maintenance of around 67 mln cubic meters per day have been requested for Thursday, Nord Stream AG’s representative noted. This roughly equals 40% of the gas pipeline’s utilization rate.