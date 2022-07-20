Nord Stream gas nominations for July 21 are at pre-maintenance level — operators’ data

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. First gas nominations from Germany for gas from the Nord Stream gas pipeline for July 21 are at the level before the pipeline shutdown for maintenance, according to data of OPAL and NEL gas pipeline operators.

Nominations for gas intake at the Germany’s entry point on the intake terminal in Greifswald amount to about 70 mln cubic meters per day in total as of the morning of July 21.

It should be noted at the same time that details of further renominations and the physical flow via this point in Germany may differ from initial nominations.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline currently undergoes annual scheduled maintenance until July 21.