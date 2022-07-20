Final document on grain corridor could be signed this week, says Erdogan

ANKARA, July 20. /TASS/. The final document on the creation of a corridor for grain export from Ukraine can be signed this week, the TRT TV channel quoted Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Wednesday.

"We want to complete this process by signing an agreement this week. We hope to start implementing the plan in the next few days. The process [of transporting grain] will be managed from a coordination center in Istanbul, in which representatives from Russia, Ukraine and the United Nations will participate along with our country. We continue our efforts to complete this process, which is vital for global food security," Erdogan told reporters upon his arrival back from Tehran, where he participated in the Astana Troika summit.

According to the president, Turkey, as the talks' host country, is mediating the unblocking of Ukrainian exports. "We have been actively working on the issue of grain exports from Ukraine via the Black Sea for a long time. I have outlined the issue several times to [Russian president Vladimir] Putin and [his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir] Zelensky, and our foreign and defense ministers have held talks with their counterparts. As a result, an agreement was reached last week in Istanbul <...> to prepare a final written document," the Turkish leader said.

Grain corridor talks

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on July 18 that principal agreements were reached on the establishment of the so-called grain corridor for the transportation of agricultural products via the Black Sea and it was possible that this week a meeting can take place between representatives of Turkey, Russia, Ukraine and the UN. The principal agreements may be formalized in a single document at this meeting.

According to Akar, the meeting will focus on the formation of a coordination center, joint control of civilian vessels at the ports of their departure and places of their destination, as well as the provision of routes for the transportation of agricultural products.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on July 15 that participants in the meeting of the so-called grain issue in Turkey had supported Russia’s proposals and the work on the final document, the Black Sea Initiative, would soon be finished.