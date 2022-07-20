Egypt joints global nuclear club — Rosatom CEO

CAIRO, July 20. /TASS/. Construction start for the first power unit of the El Dabaa nuclear power plant (NPP) means that Egypt joins the world’s nuclear energy club, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s Rosatom Corporation Aleksey Likhachev said during the concrete pouring ceremony in Egypt.

"The construction launch at the El-Dabaa NPP Unit 1 means that Egypt has joined the nuclear club. Rosatom will build cutting-edge power units of VVER-1200 design in the Arab Republic of Egypt," the top manager said. "Construction of the nuclear power plant will allow Egypt to reach a new level of technology, industry and education development. The plant will be the largest project of the Russian-Egyptian cooperation since the Aswan High Dam. Having its own nuclear energy industry has been a dream for the Egyptian people for more than half-a-century, and it is a great honor for Rosatom to make this dream come true," Likhachev said.

The El Dabaa NPP will be the first nuclear power plant in Egypt. It will consist of four power units with the capacity of 1,200 MW each.