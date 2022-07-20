Gazprom sets another record for gas deliveries to China via Power of Siberia on July 19

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. On July 19, Gazprom set a new all-time high for daily gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline, the company announced on Wednesday.

"China is increasing the volume of daily purchases of Russian gas through the Power of Siberia gas pipeline – a new all-time high was reached on July 19. At present, Gazprom is supplying above the daily contractual quantities," according to the report.

The previous record was set on July 17, the company said.

Deliveries are carried out under a long-term contract between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC.

Earlier, the holding reported that in the first half of 2022 the supply of Russian pipeline gas to China increased by 63.4%.

In 2021, Gazprom supplied 10.39 billion cubic meters of gas to China through the Power of Siberia, which is 2.5 times higher than in 2020.

The Power of Siberia is the largest gas transportation system in Eastern Russia for gas deliveries to domestic consumers in the Far East and to China. Export capacity of the pipeline is 38 bln cubic meters per year. First deliveries to China started in December 2019.