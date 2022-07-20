National currencies can reach 80% in EAEU mutual payments in 2022 — official

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The share of payments in national currencies of member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) can reach 80% this year, official spokesperson of the Eurasian Economic Commission said at the briefing on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that the share of payments in national currencies stood at 73.5% in 2021. According to expert assessments, it can reach 80% this year," Iya Malkina said.

Issues of increasing stability of EAEU economies are planned to be discussed at the high level working group meeting on July 22, the spokesperson said.

"Matters of stimulating mutual investments and expanding the use of national currencies of EAEU member-states in mutual payments are on the agenda. All the conditions have been created at present to expand the share of payments in national currencies, including the required payment and settlement infrastructure. At the same time, parties have further opportunities of widening the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and their effect is planned to be discussed at the meeting," Malkina added.