Ruble strengthens against dollar and euro as trading on Moscow Exchange starts

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The ruble was strengthening against the dollar and the euro compared to the close of the previous session at the beginning of the currency trading on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday.

As of 10:37 Moscow time, the dollar accelerated decline to 54.67 rubles (-1.4%), the euro dropped by 1.18% to 55.93 rubles.

At the opening of trading at 10:00 Moscow time the dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.18%, to 55.35 rubles. The euro rate added 0.07% and reached 56.64 rubles

By 10:37 Moscow time, the RTS index accelerated growth and reached 1,203.06 points (+2.38%). At the same time, the MOEX index added 0.9%, reaching 2,089.94 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index stood at 2,076.24 points (+0.24%), while the RTS index added 0.38%, rising to 1,179.05 points.