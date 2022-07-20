Moscow, Kiev close to agreement on grain exports despite differences — newspaper

LONDON, July 20. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine are close to reaching an agreement on grain export from Ukraine yet have not found common ground on ensuring the security of vessels and ports, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources close to the negotiations held under the auspices of the UN and with Turkey's mediation.

According to the article, Moscow and Kiev agreed on monitoring mechanisms during the vessels' passage to and from ports, including Odessa. Two control centers will be established, "one in Istanbul and a second on the Black Sea — where the ships will be inspected." According to the sources, "Russia has also given some assurances it will not launch strikes on cargo ships."

However, it is noted that the Ukrainian delegation is not completely satisfied with Russian proposals and "is also demanding a commitment ensuring Russia will not attack its ports." That said, the article cites the assessment of Ukrainian officials that "the outlines of a deal could be agreed in the next few days." However, the absence of agreement on key issues may mean that the exports will resume no earlier than in three weeks’ time.

The article noted that the governments of Ukraine and Turkey did not respond to requests to comment on the talks while the Kremlin declined to comment.

The July 13 talks were held between the military delegations of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine and the UN representatives. According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, they served as an important step towards ensuring the safe and reliable export of food from Ukraine via the Black Sea.