Oil prices to skyrocket if Russian supplies restricted — Putin

TEHRAN, July 20. /TASS/. Oil prices will soar if restrictions are introduced on oil deliveries from Russia, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following the Astana Troika summit held in Tehran on Tuesday.

According to him, the West is making the same mistake as with the supplies of Russian gas.

"Nowadays, we hear all sorts of preposterous ideas with regards to limiting the volumes and restricting the price of Russian oil. This is absolutely identical to what’s going on with gas," Putin said, expressing perplexity that such statements are made by "educated people." "The result will be the same - a price hike. Oil prices will skyrocket," the Russian leader stressed.