New EU sanctions against Russia are symbolic, expert says

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. New sanctions against Russia announced by the European Union evidence that European restrictions are becoming symbolic by their nature, Deputy Director of the Center of Comprehensive European and International Studies Dmitry Suslov told TASS.

The European Union announced earlier new sanctions against Russia, including further restrictions for Sberbank and personal sanctions against actors Sergey Bezrukov and Vladimir Mashkov and Rostec chief executive Sergey Chemezov.

"Selections of persons for new sanctions of the European Union is explained by importance for the EU to symbolically state expansion of sanctions, while it is not ready for qualitative toughening," Suslov said."The European Union thereby shows that it is building up sanctions, while these decisions actually do not inflict breakthrough damage to the Russian economy," the expert noted.

Such trend is associated with exhausted reserves of Europe for new and novel increase of restrictions, the analyst said. "Pinpoint, targeted sanctions will be expanded against some public organizations, individuals, known Russian public figures that are not even related to making and performing foreign political decisions," Suslov said. "Again, this is in order to demonstrate the symbolic expansion of sanctions but the European Union has no more resources for breakthrough buildup of economic restrictions against Russia," he added.

Europe at the same time is softening some restrictions to make food-related transactions, the expert noted. "The food sphere is taken out of direct and indirect sanctions in accordance with the latest, the seventh package of the European Union discussed now, because the EU thereby inadvertently agrees - and this is the absolute truth - that earlier introduced anti-Russian restriction made a huge contribution to destabilization of the global food market," Suslov added.