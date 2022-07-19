Kaliningrad in talks with operators to reduce tariffs for maritime transit — Governor

KALININGRAD, July 19. /TASS/. The authorities of the Kaliningrad region have begun negotiations with operators to reduce fees for sea transportation of goods, governor of the region Anton Alikhanov told reporters on Tuesday.

The sea route is the main alternative to land transit of goods from Russia’s mainland to the Baltic exclave.

Since June 18, Lithuania has limited rail and road transit of sanctioned goods to the region through its territory. According to European Commission’s clarifications, restrictions on transit to Kaliningrad for rail transport are lifted on condition of cargo control, but the ban on the transit of goods by road remains. The Kaliningrad region expects that a document regulating rail transit from the Lithuanian side will be issued in the coming days. Meanwhile, the region is developing maritime transportation.

"We are now working on the issue with those who operate on the sea leg so that they still provide freight at a lower price, taking these costs on themselves, knowing that they are not subsidized for the time being, [during this period], but in the short term <...> a decision will be made, and subsidies will begin. That is, we are trying [to agree] that they help us, in fact, at the expense of their own resources," Alikhanov said.

He added that the proposal to equalize tariffs for maritime transportation with railway tariffs has already been discussed at the federal level and was supported.

"There is such an agreement, the draft documents are ready, internal coordination is underway. Andrey Belousov (First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation - TASS) is in charge of this issue in the government," Alikhanov said, noting that a decision is expected in the near future.

According to him, the region is gradually increasing the volume of maritime transit of goods to the region and the number of ships on sea lines.

Earlier, Alikhanov reported that six vessels were shipping cargos to Kaliningrad, one more vessel would join them at the end of July, and two more - in August. Cargoes are delivered to the region via the ferry line Ust-Luga - Baltiysk and on the route: port of Bronka (St. Petersburg) - Kaliningrad.