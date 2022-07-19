Small gas volumes supplied over Nord Stream to balance pressure — operator

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Small volumes of gas supplied today over the Nord Stream were used to balance gas pipeline pressure, press service of Nord Stream AG, the project operator, told TASS on Tuesday.

"These small gas volumes were used for technically required pressure balancing between Nord Stream and the downstream operator," the company said.

Data of small (about 2,500 cubic meters per hour) gas supplies over the pipeline during a couple of hours on July 19 appeared earlier on the website of Nord Stream AG.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline currently undergoes scheduled annual maintenance until July 21.