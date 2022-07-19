EU may unfreeze part of resources of Russian banks — Reuters

LONDON, July 19. /TASS/. The European Union intends to unfreeze part of the resources of several Russian banks to facilitate transactions in the global trade in food and fertilizers. Reuters reported on Tuesday citing a draft EU document.

According to the agency, the new measures, which are to be taken on Wednesday, imply unfreezing the "economic resources" of VTB, Sovcombank, Promsvyazbank, Novikombank, Otkritie Bank, Rossiya Bank and VEB.

The EU also plans to facilitate food exports from Russian ports, which were suspended due to sanctions, although the measures did not affect food exports.

According to the draft document, the funds can be released "after having determined that such funds or economic resources are necessary for the purchase, import or transport of agricultural and food products, including wheat and fertilizers."

At the same time, the EU intends to tighten the sanctions regime against Sberbank, completely freezing its assets in Western countries and blocking the possibility of conducting most of the financial transactions. As a source in Brussels told Reuters, the blacklisting of Sberbank will lead to "a freeze of all its assets in the West, as well as to a halt of all its transactions except for financial transactions in the trade in food and agricultural fertilizers."

On Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto told reporters that at a scheduled meeting in Brussels the EU Foreign Ministers agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which will establish an embargo on the gold trade and introduce restrictions against 48 individuals and nine organizations. He also noted that, at the suggestion of the government of his country, a clause was included in the list of new sanctions that would allow Sberbank to fulfill its obligations to former Hungarian partners and clients.