Yangpu Economic Development Zone shows growth in foreign trade — media

HAIKOU /China/, July 19. /TASS/. The volume of foreign trade of the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in the southern Chinese province of Hainan amounted to $5.72 billion in the first half of 2022, up 120% over the same period in 2021, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported.

Since the start of the international offshore trade project in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone in September 2020, its foreign trade turnover has exceeded $13.77 billion. In the first year alone, the volume of relevant transactions exceeded $1.13 billion.

On March 31, 2021, Yangpu International Offshore Trade Pilot Zone was established, according to the publication. One of the objectives of this project is to turn Yangpu into a regional center for offshore trade and attract international trade enterprises. Last year, the zone's trade volume reached $6.91 billion - 85% out of the total for the entire province.

In the second half of this year, the city of Danzhou, where the Yangpu zone is located, plans to establish a unified offshore trade information management system with the Hainan Department of Commerce. The plan is also to take cross-border investment openness policy to a new level. The goal for 2022 is to achieve a foreign trade volume of 8 to 10 billion yuan in the Yangpu Economic Development Zone.

Yangpu Economic Development Zone is a demonstration site for high-tech industry in Hainan Free Trade Port. Its focus is on the development of eco-friendly and high-quality materials, as well as the production of various equipment.​

This port zone of special economic development plays an important role in the development of China's transportation network: according to the Chinese government's plan, by 2035, Yangpu will become a key gateway for distributing cargo flow from various regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. By 2025, it is expected to become a transportation hub of regional importance, with up to 5 million containers passing through it annually.