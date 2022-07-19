Russian Railways sends statement for cancellation of restrictions to EU Council — holding

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russian Railways sends a statement for cancellation of restrictions against the company to the EU Council, the railway operator’s press service said on Tuesday.

"Russian Railways has sent a statement for cancellation of restrictions introduced against the company to the Council of the European Union," the press service said.

EU sanctions restrict Russian Railways in performing socially significant and humanitarian functions; are discriminating in respect of the Russian population and run counter to norms of EU international law, the company said. The EU Council also classifies trains as "luxury products," while the railway transport is positioned in the EU as mass and carbon-neutral one. Appealing against sanctions have no prospects, Russian Railways said, noting that the company nevertheless looks forward to balanced consideration of evidence of breaching international norms of law.

The EU introduced sanctions against Russian companies in view of the special military operation in Ukraine, including Russian Railways.