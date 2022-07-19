Russia advocates making UN payments in national currencies

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. The use of national currencies in payments to the United Nations will pave a new way forward, since no one wants to depend on the US in dollar transactions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters.

"Generally speaking, the trend of using national currencies will probably gain steam and carve out a new path," the high-ranked diplomat said, adding that "no member of the international community likes using the greenback for political ends, or as an economic or political weapon," and that "the sanctions imposed against Russia hinder Russian financial transactions."

"We are still very responsible people, transferring the funds we are to transfer, being responsible UN members," Vershinin stressed. "We note the work of the UN Secretariat, which partially helped make some payments in dollars," he added.

Such micromanagement should not happen, the diplomat emphasized. "It is necessary to make sure there are reliable means of paying UN contributions," he noted.

"I believe the approach of moving to a wider use of national currencies in international financial relations will carve out a new path down the road. I don’t think anyone would like to depend on whether the emergency brake in Washington is on when any sort of payment is being made," the deputy minister concluded.