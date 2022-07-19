EC doesn’t expect gas supplies via Nord Stream to restart on schedule — official

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) does not expect gas supplies to Europe from Russia through the Nord Stream pipeline to restart when scheduled maintenance ends this week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday referring to EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn.

"We’re working on the assumption that it doesn’t return to operation," Hahn said during his visit to Singapore.

Since July 11, supplies via Nord Stream, the main route for gas exports from Russia to Europe, have been halted for ten days due to scheduled annual maintenance on the gas pipeline.

Since mid-June, the Nord Stream project has been operating at 40% of its maximum capacity due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from maintenance work. One of the turbines built by Siemens Energy in Canada was sent to Montreal for an overhaul. The producer refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia.

On July 9, after numerous requests, Canada decided to return the turbine to Germany. The dates of the return have not been defined yet. The European Commission said that such actions do not violate sanctions against Russia since these measures do not apply to gas transit equipment.