Dollar exchange rate down below 56 rubles on Moscow Exchange first since July 5

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate dropped below 56 rubles on Moscow Exchange for the first time since July 5, according to trading data.

The dollar exchange rate was down by 0.62% at 55.99 rubles as of 10:04 am Moscow time, and down by 0.78% at 55.85 rubles as of 10:20 am, whereas the euro exchange rate was down by 0.62% at 56.75 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate edged up by 0.04% to 56.36 rubles, while the euro exchange rate lost 0.17% to 57.05 rubles.