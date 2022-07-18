Iran welcomes Russian investors for in oil industry — Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW, July 18. /TASS/. Iran welcomes investors from Russia to implement projects in the country's oil industry, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said in an interview with TASS.

"The Ministry of Petroleum of the Islamic Republic of Iran plans to invest $145 billion over the next 4-8 years in the development of oil production and refining. Therefore, we welcome foreign investors, especially from friendly countries such as Russia, to implement relevant projects. Apart from the development of oil and gas deposits in Iran, the petrochemical industry, being the leading industry, is also ready to attract investments and implement joint projects with Russian companies," the ambassador said.

Earlier, Co-chairman of the intergovernmental commission of Russia and Iran, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that the two countries are in talks on attracting investments in the implementation of oil and gas projects, as well as swap supplies of oil and gas.