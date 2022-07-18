New EU sanctions against Russia do not contain ban on energy supplies — Szijjarto

VIENNA, July 18. /TASS/. At a scheduled meeting in Brussels on Monday, the EU foreign ministers agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia, which does not contain additional restrictions on energy supplies, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary Peter Szijjarto told reporters.

"New EU sanctions against Russia have been agreed, which so far mainly concern clarification of the rules and do not contain any restrictions on the transportation of energy carriers," he said as quoted by the MIT news agency.

Szijjarto also noted that "despite the efforts of some EU member states," the new package does not include sanctions against Gazprombank.