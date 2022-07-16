Russian Economy Ministry to develop concessionary agreements policy

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian Government has approved the draft decree stipulating the power of the Ministry of Economic Development to regulate and develop the government policy in the sphere of concessionary agreements and public-private-partnership, the Cabinet said on its website on Saturday.

"The draft act stipulates introduction of an amendment to the regulation of the Russian Federation Ministry of Economic Development to vest it with the power of statutory regulation and development of the government policy in the sphere of concessionary agreements and public-private-partnership," the government said.

The decision was made at the Cabinet meeting on July 14.