Rail freight traffic with Azerbaijan up 1.5-fold, Russian Railways says

SOLNECHNOGORSK, July 16. /TASS/. Freight carriage in the rail service with Azerbaijan moved upward by 1.5 times this year, Deputy CEO of Russian Railways Aleksey Shilo said on Saturday.

"Our transportation volumes in the service with Azerbaijan increased 1.5-fold," the top manager said.

The railway operator is proactively using border crossings of the North-South corridor, Shilo noted. The interest in this route is high, he said. Lower tariffs for freight transportation from Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran were provided to develop the North-South corridor when launching the first train on the eastern leg of the route.

"The discount was set as almost 50% from the standard value," Shilo added.