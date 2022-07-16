World’s food inflation to stabilize at 5% over three years — expert

SEVASTOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Global food inflation will stabilize at the level of 5% during three coming years, responsible secretary of the FoodNet market Konstantin Ivanov said on Saturday.

"I believe world’s food inflation denominated in dollars will stabilize at the level of about 5% during 2-3 years. The decline can be in the US, more notably than world’s figures. This is because a number of countries face logistical problems, including the ones related to the geopolitical strain. Furthermore, many regions have not overcome consequences of the energy crisis occurred during the pandemic period," Ivanov said.

Logistical problems will be eventually resolved but there will be less traffic, the expert said.

"The demand for products not related to essential ones will also go down in conditions of low economic growth. Furthermore, national economies are more and more locking within their markets, building up chains of supplies in reliance on internal resources in particular," he noted.

Inflation rates in Russia will gear down, Ivanov said. "As far as Russia is concerned, as distinct from the whole world, I do not see high probability of strong food inflation growth. The indicator has already reached its peaks by virtue of February developments and such peaks will hardly be achieved again quickly. The incremental growth rate of inflation in Russia will sustainably and gradually decline. This is also facilitated by government measures, for example, monetary, tariff and non-tariff measures," the expert added.