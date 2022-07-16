Zaporozhye farmers to supply 150,000 tonnes of grain under contract — administration

MELITOPOL, July 16. /TASS/. Zaporozhye farmers will supply 150,000 tonnes of grain under a contract with a trader, head of the regional military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Friday.

"[Grain] will be exported by rail. Over 100 railcars have already been dispatched; the contract was made further with the grain trader for 150,000 tonnes," he wrote in the Telegram channel

About 100,000 tonnes of grain will be exported via the Berdyansk commercial seaport, Balitsky noted. "Four large vessels are on the roads, ready for loading," the official added.