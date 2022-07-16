Avtovaz pays much attention to Silk Way rally — CEO

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Avtovaz attaches high significance to the return to the Silk Way rally, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told TASS on Saturday.

"This is an important project for the entire our automotive industry, for all auto racing fans and certainly for us, for Avtovaz. Our automobiles celebrating 45th anniversary of production are participating in this rally for the first time after the 30-year break. This is the Lada Niva under the Legend brand. We returned to the rally sport this year," Sokolov said.

"Performing in the Silk Way is important for any brand, including Lada. Avtovaz pays much attention to participation of our team in the rally. I am confident we will perform better than this year in future," the top manager added.

Dmitry Voronov from the Lada Sport Rosneft Raid on the Lada Niva Legend car was first in overall standings of the Silk Way for SUVs (Category T2).