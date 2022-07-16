Mitsui, Mitsubishi in talks with Japanese cabinet how to keep stake in Sakhalin-2 – Kyodo

TOKYO, July 16. /TASS/. The Japanese government is negotiating with Mitsui and Mitsubishi on how to retain their stake in the Sakhalin-2 project, the Kyodo agency reported on Saturday.

The government sources confirmed that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Koichi Hagiuda at a meeting on Friday agreed on the course to maintain a stake in the LNG project, as previously reported by the Nikkei newspaper.

On July 1, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which implies that a Russian company will become the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, instead of the Sakhalin Energy company. The property of Sakhalin Energy will be transferred free of charge to the Russian Federation, which will transfer it to a new operator, and all the rights and obligations of the predecessor will be transferred to it. Foreign shareholders of Sakhalin Energy must agree within a month to accept shares in the new company in proportion to the shares in the former company. The controlling stake in it (50% plus one share) belongs to Gazprom, Shell has 27.5% of shares, Japanese Mitsui and Mitsubishi - 12.5% and 10% respectively. The Russian government will decide on the transfer of the share or on the refusal to do so.

Earlier on Saturday, the Nikkei newspaper cited reported that Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Koichi Hagiuda, who said that "Japanese companies already have a stake [in the project], so we agreed [with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida] that they should hold it tight." Now, as the newspaper noted, the companies will make a decision depending on the conditions that are established by the Russian side.

Despite the decision to retain a stake in the project, Tokyo fears that Moscow may reject requests for investment in the new Sakhalin-2 operator, the newspaper wrote. Moreover, Japan believes that there are risks for stable LNG supplies to the country even if Japanese companies participate in the project, the newspaper noted.