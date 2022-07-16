Japanese companies should keep their stakes in Sakhalin-2 project – Economy Minister

TOKYO, July 16. /TASS/. The Japanese companies Mitsui and Mitsubishi, which hold stakes in the Sakhalin-2 project, should retain their participation after the decision of the Russian authorities to transfer the project under control of a Russian company. Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, Koichi Hagiuda said this after a meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Saturday.

"Japanese companies already have a stake [in the project], so we agreed that they should hold it tight," he said.

The meeting between Hagiuda and Kishida took place on Friday. The newspaper notes in this regard that the Japanese government is asking Mitsui and Mitsubishi to remain shareholders after the new Russian company becomes the operator of the project. Russia accounts for about 8.8% of all Japanese LNG imports, almost all gas comes from Sakhalin-2.

According to the publication, the companies will make a decision depending on the conditions that will be presented by the Russian side. It cited statements by Mitsui and Mitshubishi, that indicated that they would make further decisions in coordination with the government, partners and shareholders.

On July 1, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, which implies that a Russian company will become the new operator of the Sakhalin-2 project, instead of the Sakhalin Energy company. The property of Sakhalin Energy will be transferred free of charge to the Russian Federation, which will transfer it to a new operator, and all the rights and obligations of the predecessor will be transferred to it. Foreign shareholders of Sakhalin Energy must agree within a month to accept shares in the new company in proportion to the shares in the former company. The controlling stake in it (50% plus one share) belongs to Gazprom, Shell has 27.5% of shares, Japanese Mitsui and Mitsubishi - 12.5% and 10% respectively. The Russian government will decide on the transfer of the share or on the refusal to do so.

Risks remain

According to Nikkei, there is still a risk that Russia may reject requests for investment in a new operator company. Japan may continue to buy LNG from Sakhalin, even if its companies cease to be shareholders, as long-term contracts for its supply will remain, but "risks" of supply disruption increase, the publication notes.

As Japanese experts believe, risks will persist even if Mitsui and Mitsubishi remain shareholders of the project, since "there is no guarantee that the new operator will continue reliable LNG supplies to Japan," the newspaper adds.

Such fears persist despite the fact that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has previously stated that the decree on Sakhalin-2 does not mean an immediate halt in LNG supplies. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that the Kremlin sees no such risks.

Given these concerns, Japan has already asked the US and Australia to increase LNG production and ensure its stable supply. According to Nikkei, Tokyo suggests that Moscow may be trying to drive a wedge between Japan and Western countries imposing anti-Russian sanctions.