Bank of Russia participates in national indices system development — press service

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is taking part in development of a system of national indices to replace foreign analogs, the regulator’s press service told TASS on Friday.

Bloomberg reported earlier that the Russian government has plans to create a Russian oil benchmark to mitigate West’s attempts to cap Moscow’s revenues from crude oil sales.

"The Bank of Russia is taking part in development of internal pricing on the commodity market and creation of the system of national indices that can replace foreign price indicators. The regulator considers the market value of goods determined according to result of transactions on exchanges and in trading systems (organized) trade to be the key and the most reliable source of information to form indicators," the Central Bank’s press service said.

In early July, the Central Bank approved the first Russian commodity index - the exchange index for wheat computed daily according to results of trading by the National Mercantile Exchange.