Russia’s economy top priority is satisfying domestic needs — official

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Satisfying the needs of the domestic market is a top priority for the national economy, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said addressing the State Duma (lower house) before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister on Friday.

"We see satisfying the internal needs of our economy as a top priority across the entire sectoral profile. But this does not mean that we will close ourselves off and would not increase our export potential. Quite the contrary. Especially given the negotiations on mutual expansion into new markets. First of all, I mean the countries of the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America," Manturov said.

According to him, Russia is working on creating alternative supply chains, including access to new export markets. "We will continue to restructure the creation of alternative logistics channels, with an eye on new foreign markets that are currently being developed," he said.

According to Manturov, it is necessary to master production of Russia’s own analogues of imported components at an accelerated pace.