Auto groups from friendly states to use facilities freed in Russia, says industry minister

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Car makers from friendly countries may localize production at facilities being freed in partnership with Russian producers, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said addressing the State Duma (lower house) before being appointed Deputy Prime Minister on Friday.

"In the car industry we suggest that large players from friendly countries localize (production) in partnership with Russian companies to replace global car producers that are leaving. Considering the issues with separate components on local brands, this year and at the beginning of next year we will produce simplified versions so far until the start of production of our own missing units," he said.

The creation of the local component base will be supported through a special program of the Industrial Development Fund, Manturov added.