Istanbul-hosted grain meeting backs Moscow’s proposals — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Participants in the recent Turkey-hosted meeting on grain mostly supported Moscow’s proposals, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said on Friday.

He pointed out that Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations had held consultations on unblocking Ukrainian ports for the export of agricultural goods in Istanbul on July 13.

"Russia proposed measures to ensure the transportation of food products to other countries would close out any potential use of these logistics chains for the delivery of weapons and military equipment to the Kiev regime, as well as for false flag operations. Russia’s proposals were mostly supported by participants in the consultations. The work to hammer out a final document on the Black Sea Initiative will be completed in the near future," Konashenkov vowed.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said following the meeting that the final document was expected to be signed next week. According to Turkey’s Yeni Safak newspaper, after that, a corridor will be launched for the transportation of grain and other agricultural products across the Black Sea. Details concerning the operation of a coordination center, which is being established in Istanbul under UN auspices, will be announced next week, when the four parties are going to meet again, the paper added. According to the agreements reached in Istanbul, the United Nations will coordinate the operation of the grain corridor during the transition process. Representatives of the three countries will be stationed at the grain export ports, where they will also monitor the transportation process, starting from the departure of ships from Ukrainian ports to their arrival in Istanbul. The Turkish newspaper also said that agreements on the demining of Ukrainian ports had also been achieved at the Istanbul meeting. Ukraine will look into that, along with determining the routes of grain ships.