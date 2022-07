MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The dollar fell below 57 rubles on the Moscow Exchange for the first time since July 5.

The dollar slowed down the decline later to 2.1% and reached 57.07 rubles. The euro fell to 57.31 rubles (-2.44%).

At the same time, the MOEX index added 1.6% and reached 2,096.34 points, while the RTS index rose to 1,157.33 points (+3.89%).