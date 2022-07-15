Russian senior diplomat, head of UNCTAD discuss food security issues

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and Secretary General of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan have discussed the issues of maintaining global food security.

"The discussion of goals of upholding global food security was continued, including by ensuring continuous deliveries of agricultural products to global markets, above all, grain and fertilizers from Russia," the Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement published on Friday said.

The phone conversation took place on July 13 on the initiative of the UN side.