WASHINGTON, July 14. /TASS/. The US Department of the Treasury exempted some transactions with Russia relating to agricultural commodities, medicine, and some other products.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control has issued several licenses - 6B, 7A, 8C and 27 - that allow certain transactions involving foreign financial institutions.

Some other transactions that have been exempted relate to COVID-19, medical devices, clinical trials.

The licenses are dated July 14, May 5, June 14 and April 19.