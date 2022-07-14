Nearly 250 French brands will participate in Hainan Expo 2022

HAIKOU /China/, July 14. /TASS/. Almost 250 brands from France will participate in the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, or Hainan Expo 2022, which will be held on July 26-30 in Haikou city of the southern Chinese province of Hainan. This was reported by the Hainan International Communication Network (HICN).

This year France is the guest of honor at the exhibition. At least 50 French companies and 244 brands from the perfume and cosmetics, clothing, food and wine, jewelry and services sectors will participate in the event, the portal said. The total exhibition area of French brands will be about 3,000 square meters.

China International Consumer Products Expo will be held in Haikou from July 26 to 30. The total exhibition area will amount to 100 thousand square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. According to organizers, the exhibition will feature about 1.3 thousand brands from 58 countries and regions.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou from May 7-10, 2021. It was attended by representatives from 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors. In terms of its scale, it was the largest consumer goods exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.