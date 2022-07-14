Work on grain supplies continues in Istanbul — Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The work on the "grain issue" continues in Istanbul, where negotiations were held between the delegations of the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, and representatives of the United Nations, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"As far as we understand, the work continues," he said and added that statements on this topic from the Russian side will be made by the military, if necessary.

Negotiations on establishing a grain corridor were held in Istanbul on July 13 and were attended by military delegations from the Russian Federation, Turkey, Ukraine, and representatives of the United Nations. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said after the meeting it had taken an important step towards ensuring the safe export of food from Ukraine through the Black Sea. According to the Turkish side, the final document on this issue is planned to be signed next week.