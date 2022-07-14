Gazprom’s gas supplies to EU can be record low in July — experts

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Gas supplies to member-states of the European Union (EU) can drop in July to record low 3.8 bln cubic meters amid the scheduled shutdown of the Nord Stream gas pipeline for maintenance, analysts of the Center for Energy Development said.

"Gazprom’s supplies to the EU in June plummeted to the minimal value during at least 20 recent years - to 4.7 bln cubic meters against 7.9 bln cubic meters in May. Since the Nord Stream will be stopped for the ten-day scheduled repair in July, Gazprom’s supplies may drop to the all-time low 3.8 bln cubic meters," the Center said.

Spot gas prices in Europe surged twofold to $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters against such background.

Supplies over the Nord Stream will probably grow to 100 mln cubic meters daily after Siemens will return the repaired turbine to Gazprom, experts noted.