MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. TikTok has no plans to lift restrictions for operations in Russia and Russian users cannot post videos, the social network’s press service told TASS.

"No changes are present and planned at the moment in the TikTok service," the press service said.

The option of video uploading for users from Russia is still suspended, it added.

TikTok suspended streaming and posting of new small videos in Russia on March 6. Russian users cannot also view videos from other countries.