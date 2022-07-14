Contacts on grain between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine, UN to continue — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Talks between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN on grain will continue while some elements of possible agreements have been formulated, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday, commenting on the results of the four-party talks held on Wednesday.

"The four-party meeting was held the day before. There was a detailed discussion of issues on this subject [the grain issue]. It was possible to formulate some elements of possible agreements that Russia, Turkey and Ukraine are now talking through along the lines of military agencies in their capitals. And after that, the contacts should continue in the aforementioned format," the diplomat noted.

The Wednesday talks that were closed to the media were held between the military delegations of Russia, Turkey and Ukraine and the UN representatives. According to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, they served as an important step towards ensuring the safe and reliable export of food from Ukraine via the Black Sea. In his turn, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that the final document on this issue should be signed next week. The negotiators agreed upon creating a coordinating center in Istanbul as well as upon ensuring joint control over port exits and along the vessel routes.