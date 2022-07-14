European pharma companies stating intention to continue business in Russia — Ministry

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. European pharmaceutical companies stated the intention to continue doing business in Russia, including supplies and production of drugs and medical equipment and service maintenance, press service of the Russian Ministry of Health told reporters on Thursday after the meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

"Representatives of the Russian Ministry of Health and the Russian healthcare watchdog, heads of relevant departments of the Ministry of Health answered questions of Association members during the meeting. In their turn, representatives of foreign companies noted that they intend to continue doing business in Russia, including supplies and production of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment, and service maintenance," the press service said.

Meeting attendees discussed the circulation of medical products and drugs in Russia, the organization of government procurement, price regulation of pharmaceuticals and continuity of supplies, the press service added.