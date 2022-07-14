Brent crude falls below $98 per barrel first time since April 11

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The price of futures contract for Brent crude oil with September delivery on London’s ICE decreased by more than 1.5% and was below $98 per barrel for the first time since April 11, 2022.

As of 11:41 Moscow time, the price of Brent oil fell by 1.6% to $97.98 per barrel.

By 12:25 Moscow time, the price of Brent has accelerated its decline and reached $97.35 per barrel (-2.23%). At the same time, futures for WTI crude oil with August delivery fell by 2.77% to $93.63 per barrel.