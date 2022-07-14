Legal battle with Musk forcing Twitter to unmask fake accounts, say experts

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Twitter’s lawsuit against Elon Musk for breaching the completion of the $44-bln purchase deal of the company will compel the social media giant to disclose fake account data, CEO of Mikhalev Producing Center Andrey Mikhalev told TASS.

"The point is that Elon Musk is not hiding the reason for the refusal. This is very serious since the company failed to deliver on one of the key terms of the deal, that is, failing to divulge information on fake accounts. Data concealment undermines the confidence of current and potential users," the expert said. "Litigating with the businessmen can only worsen Twitter's position. To make its case, the company will have to eventually disclose information on the fake accounts," Mikhalev added.

Twitter’s revenues may decline not just due to potential investors’ concerns about fake accounts but also on the overall advertising market slowdown and the growing popularity of the short video format in advertising advanced by TikTok, Nikita Zevakin from Alfa-Capital argued.

"More and more streaming services (Netflix, Peacock, and Paramount+) have also started offering their services to advertisers. Twitter does not appear to be capable of successfully competing for a chunk of the advertising market in such an environment. Cultivating e-commerce business is also questionable. Twitter is not too active in progressing in this area, unlike major competitors such as Pinterest that started partnering with Shopify," Zevakin noted.

Meanwhile, Twitter’s main challenge is the lack of skill in monetizing its huge accounts base, said Maria Sorvacheva, Svoboda Agency’s digital director.

"Twitter has plenty of exclusive, valuable information, but its newsfeed is assorted not to users’ desires, but haphazardly and chaotically," the expert stated.

Twitter will sustain financial losses and the social media company’s capitalization may decline due to frustration over the deal, says Ivan Samoilenko, Managing Partner of B&C Agency. "Strategic losses may occur after financial ones. Money is needed for development and if investors lose interest in Twitter’s stocks and bonds, corporate funds will not be enough to allure the audience or create new tools. In any case, the collapse of the deal with Musk could turn out to be such a blow to Twitter that the company would never recover from it," he added.